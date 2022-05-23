Freedom Park CEO Defends Flag Project

Freedom Park CEO, Jane Mufamadi, has come out in defence of the R22-million flag project.
Mufamadi says it would have had positive economic spin-offs.
But, she accepts the Minister and President’s decision to put it on hold due to a public outcry.
The monumental flag was proposed to be housed at Freedom Park.
