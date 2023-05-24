iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

“Free Seun Kuti Campaign” Stages a Protest, Demanding the Immediate Release of the Artist

33 seconds ago 1 min read

Nigerian protesters held a demonstration on Tuesday to demand the release of Afrobeat star Seun Kuti, who was arrested earlier this month after being accused of assaulting a police officer in the commercial hub of Lagos. Kuti is the son of Nigerian musical icon and political agitator Fela, who himself was serially detained by Nigerian military regimes. Despite meeting the requirements for his bail, the police have refused to release him. Originally scheduled for May 23, Kuti’s court appearance was delayed as the presiding Magistrate Justice was absent, without an official explanation. The court clerk confirmed that the case has been adjourned until Wednesday. The incident between Seun Kuti and the police officer was captured on video by a passer-by and shared on social media, quickly going viral. The police then issued a warrant for his arrest, and he voluntarily turned himself in to the Lagos police. During court proceedings, the police prosecutor requested that the defendant be remanded for 21 days until legal advice is received from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Khartoum was a City that Did Not Know War or Fighting in its Recent History

2 mins ago
1 min read

Kinshasa and Beijing to Strengthen Trade Ties

4 mins ago
1 min read

Consumer Inflation in Ghana Drops for the Fourth Consecutive Month

6 mins ago
1 min read

Ex German International Lothar Matthäus Becomes Co-owner of Ghanaian Football Club

9 mins ago
1 min read

Think Mauritius is Only for the ‘Fly and Flop’ on the Beach? Think Again

2 days ago
1 min read

Nigerian Chef Hilda Bassey Cooks for 100 Hours in World Record Attempt                    

3 days ago
1 min read

Filmmaker Katy Léna N’diaye on the Currency of Heritage     

3 days ago
1 min read

Abreham Brioschi: Rising Talent           

3 days ago
1 min read

Venice Exhibition Restores African Architects to the Story of Tropical Modernism

3 days ago
1 min read

In Cape Verde, Birthplace of Morna, Ideas and Music Collide                                                          

3 days ago
1 min read

Africa’s Media and Entertainment Flourishing with the Help of African Content Creators

3 days ago
1 min read

Africa’s Travel Indaba  

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

“Free Seun Kuti Campaign” Stages a Protest, Demanding the Immediate Release of the Artist

33 seconds ago
1 min read

Khartoum was a City that Did Not Know War or Fighting in its Recent History

2 mins ago
1 min read

Kinshasa and Beijing to Strengthen Trade Ties

4 mins ago
1 min read

Consumer Inflation in Ghana Drops for the Fourth Consecutive Month

6 mins ago

Share