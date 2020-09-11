Free Maths Teacher Training Webinar – 15&16 September

The Answer Series invites you to our first FREE Maths webinar, presented in English and Afrikaans.
The webinar is based on research carried out by Anne Eadie into level 3 and 4 questions, in particular, through the annual NSC examiners’ diagnostic reports on the matric exam and her 45 years’ experience as a Maths author.
Analysis shows that level 3 and 4 questions are very poorly answered, and since these count for 45% of the assessment this has a negative impact on the pass-rate for Mathematics. This webinar is put together to assist you, the teacher, with a structured approach in dealing with these challenging questions. Obviously these challenges do not only exist in Gr 12 – the fundamentals occur in Gr 10 and 11, so the course is suitable for all FET Mathematics teachers.
Please see more information attached. Registration closes on 11 September so make sure to book your place early.
REGISTER FOR ENGLISH – 15 September 2020
REGISTER FOR AFRIKAANS – 17 September 2020
