iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Free Maths Teacher Training Webinar – 15&16 September

18 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Answer Series invites you to our first FREE Maths webinar, presented in English and Afrikaans.

The webinar is based on research carried out by Anne Eadie into level 3 and 4 questions, in particular, through the annual NSC examiners’ diagnostic reports on the matric exam and her 45 years’ experience as a Maths author.

Analysis shows that level 3 and 4 questions are very poorly answered, and since these count for 45% of the assessment this has a negative impact on the pass-rate for Mathematics. This webinar is put together to assist you, the teacher, with a structured approach in dealing with these challenging questions. Obviously these challenges do not only exist in Gr 12 – the fundamentals occur in Gr 10 and 11, so the course is suitable for all FET Mathematics teachers.

Please see more information attached. Registration closes on 11 September so make sure to book your place early.

REGISTER FOR ENGLISH – 15 September 2020

REGISTER FOR AFRIKAANS – 17 September 2020

https://www.theanswer.co.za/

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Women’s Month: The Leading Ladies On Netflix Have Their Say

8 mins ago
3 min read

VH Fibre Optics Re-positions To Bridge The Connectivity Gap In South Africa

11 mins ago
3 min read

Nestlé Celebrates South Africa’s Heritage

38 mins ago
3 min read

Mancosa Students To Tackle SA Community Challenge In Global Virtual Design Thinking Challenge

1 hour ago
4 min read

SA Parents Increasingly Looking To Move Their Children From CAPS Curriculum

3 days ago
2 min read

Amazing Grace For Children Caught In Lockdown – By African Heartbeat

3 days ago
3 min read

Tongaat Learners Get New Classrooms Thanks To Sibaya Community Trust

3 days ago
3 min read

Why Are There So Few Women In Senior Academic Positions In SA?

5 days ago
4 min read

Three Accelerators To Help Health Services Respond Faster To COVID-19

5 days ago
2 min read

Sarkodie Appointed Ambassador Of The Pan African Heritage World Museum

1 week ago
5 min read

Women Are Tired Of Being A Hashtag

1 week ago
5 min read

Re-Imagining The Nexus Between Leadership And Gender In Africa

1 week ago

You may have missed

7 min read

South African Mining Responding To New Ways Of Training Workforces

43 seconds ago
2 min read

Women’s Month: The Leading Ladies On Netflix Have Their Say

8 mins ago
3 min read

VH Fibre Optics Re-positions To Bridge The Connectivity Gap In South Africa

11 mins ago
1 min read

Free Maths Teacher Training Webinar – 15&16 September

18 mins ago