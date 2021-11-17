iAfrica

Freak Floods Cause Chaos in Egypt

18 seconds ago 1 min read

Heavy rain and flooding in southern Egypt has left three people dead and more than 500 others hospitalized from scorpion stings, state-run media reported. Downpours, hail and thunder in the province of Aswan over the weekend forced local authorities to suspend school classes on Sunday, Aswan Governor Major General Ashraf Attia said. The storms forced scorpions from their hiding places into many houses across the province, Attia added. He said at least 503 people were hospitalized after suffering scorpion stings but all of them were discharged after they were given anti-venom doses. No deaths were reported from the scorpion stings.SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

