Fraudsters Go To Lengths Convincing Tourists They Need Permits To Walk Cape Town Streets

A permit is not needed to be able to walk on any Cape Town streets, yet ATM syndicates are trying to convince tourists otherwise.



Over the weekend, camera operators spotted a group disguised in security uniforms busy scamming a German tourist, insisting he needed to swipe his bank card to obtain a permit.



City Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said after officials were alerted, a chase ensued, and while the syndicate tried to make their getaway, they rammed a CID (City Improvement District) vehicle off the road.



Smith said law enforcement officers continued the chase and eventually apprehended four suspects – three men and a woman.



“Inside the vehicle, they found fake number plates, several card readers and scamming devices, security clothing and a fake security ID, along with several ATM cards.”



Smith said they will now work with the South African Police Service (SAPS) in their investigation.

“Our counterparts in the private banking sector, an ATM crimes unit based in Johannesburg, were immediately alerted, where together we will now render further assistance to the SAPS Investigating Officer, and the National Prosecuting Authority to ensure those arrested face the full extent of the law.”