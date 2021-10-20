iAfrica

Fraser Slams Zondo’s Nomination For Chief Justice Position

13 hours ago 1 min read

Arthur Fraser is opposing the nomination of Justice Raymond Zondo for the position of Chief Justice.

The former spy and prisons boss says the Deputy Chief Justice is not even fit to be a Judge.

The man who approved former president Jacob Zuma’s medical parole says Zondo is not independent.

He has accused Zondo of aligning himself to a political faction to get the job.

Fraser says he’s displayed this while presiding over the State Capture Inquiry.

He says Zondo can not be the face and embodiment of the constitution.

The objection was sent via Mabuza Attorneys, the same law firm that had represented  Zuma.

