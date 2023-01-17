iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Frantic Search for Missing Burkinabe Women

11 hours ago 1 min read

A group of women who were abducted on Thursday and Friday in the north of the country by suspected jihadists are being searched for in Burkina Faso, the governor of the Sahel region said in a statement on Monday. “This is the first mass kidnapping since the beginning of the security crisis and it will be necessary to manage this situation well to avoid any drama or a recurrence,” said a senior officer close to the general staff. France condemned the kidnapping “in the strongest possible terms” and called for their “immediate release”. In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Paris reaffirmed “its solidarity and its commitment to Burkina Faso”. The commune of Arbinda is located in the Sahel region, an area under blockade by jihadist groups and which is difficult to supply with food. Nearly one million people are currently living in blockaded areas in the north and east of the country, according to the United Nations. Burkina Faso, particularly in its northern half, has faced increasing attacks by jihadist groups linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State since 2015. They have left thousands dead and at least two million displaced.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

South African President Ditches Travel to Davos

11 hours ago
1 min read

‘Tunisia is Going through the Most Dangerous Time in its History’

11 hours ago
1 min read

Counting the Cost of Ethiopia’s War

11 hours ago
1 min read

Ghana Becomes the Fourth Country to Apply to the G20 Initiative

11 hours ago
1 min read

Support for Popular Nigerian Medic after Health Scare

11 hours ago
1 min read

The Influence of African Catholicism

11 hours ago
1 min read

After Eight Years of Waiting, Uganda Finally Terminated its Contract with China

11 hours ago
1 min read

A Game Changer in the Management of Kenya’s SACCOs Going Forward

11 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Star Musicians Hit the Red Carpet at the Annual All Africa Music Awards

11 hours ago
1 min read

New Report Summarizes Human Rights Trends in 23 African Countries

23 hours ago
1 min read

A Flood of Cheaper Chinese Products could Set Back Africa’s Infant or Domestic Industries

23 hours ago
1 min read

Reversing the Tide in Rwanda’s Fishing Practices

23 hours ago

You may have missed

3 min read

SEIFSA Disappointed With NERSA’s Tariff Decision And Calls For Urgent Reform

2 mins ago
1 min read

South African President Ditches Travel to Davos

11 hours ago
1 min read

‘Tunisia is Going through the Most Dangerous Time in its History’

11 hours ago
1 min read

Counting the Cost of Ethiopia’s War

11 hours ago

Share