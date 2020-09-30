Franschhoek’s Mystery Weekends Are Guaranteed Food For The Soul

Share with your network!

Suffering from lockdown blues and chomping at the bit to explore your ‘neighbourhood’? Franschhoek’s Mystery Weekends – an all-inclusive winelands weekend getaway – is guaranteed to curb any lockdown cabin fever. Now that leisure travel has resumed this is the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a weekend of surprise, relaxation and pure indulgence, with the added attraction that your entire weekend is taken care of without you having to book for anything.

Traditionally the weekends are held during the colder months, but this year you get to experience the magic of Franschhoek during the Summer months. Opt for either the weekend of 16 and 17 October; 13 and 14 November or 4 and 5 December, but don’t delay in booking as these weekends sell out fast.

Whilst the rest of the country may have been in limbo during lockdown, Franschhoek establishments have been busy behind-the-scenes gearing up for these highly anticipated weekends and includes all that the valley is famous for. A collection of Franschhoek accommodation (B&B’s, guesthouses and hotels), award-winning wines, delicious cuisine and bespoke experiences. Expect to find a few changes when visiting the valley, which include a handful of ‘reinvented’ restaurants as well as a few new experiences. All of these are guaranteed to make your two-day escape memorable and ready to plan your next visit. These popular weekends are ideally suited to couples, seeking time out and a change of scenery from what has become our new normal.

Your experience starts with an exclusive check in event planned for all guests. Mingle over a glass of wine before opening your special Mystery Weekend box, which contains all of the exciting details as to where you’ll be staying, where you’ll be dining and what you’ll be experiencing.

Although most of your weekend is pre-planned there is ample time to enjoy a leisurely stroll through the village to browse the local market, art galleries and bespoke boutique ateliers you’re bound to discover.

Choose between three fabulous packages on offer, which are categorized according to their accommodation offerings.

Ultimate (R8 750 per couple)

The crème de la crème of accommodation in the valley.

Superior (R5 950 per couple)

Stylish boutique hotels and guest houses.

Premium (R5 700 per couple)

Premium self-catering accommodation in the heart of the valley. Breakfast is provided on both dates.

The cost per couple includes the following:

Two nights’ accommodation;

Breakfast daily;

A surprise event on the Friday night;

Dinner on the Saturday night;

A light lunch on the Sunday;

A selection of fun filled bespoke Franschhoek experiences which will be revealed upon your check and are guaranteed to be memorable.

For bookings or queries please contact Carmen Arendse on mysteryweekend@franschhoek.org.za.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Rates are for two persons sharing per weekend;

Full payment confirms your booking;

Not transferable and non-refundable;

No children or infants allowed.

Excludes transport and flights.

Accommodation, meals and activities are not transferable.

All COVID-19 regulations are adhered to.

