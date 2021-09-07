Franschhoek Uncorked Festival Celebrates Summer In Style

Not only does the new season bring with it the promise of warmer weather, but it’s also time to make your way to the Franschhoek Wine Valley for this year’s Franschhoek Uncorked Festival (16 & 17 October). What better excuse to explore one of South Africa’s premier wine destinations, whilst uncovering a fine selection of wine gems from the Franschhoek Vignerons. This year no less than 12 wineries have already confirmed their participation, with more to follow.

Participating wineries in and around the valley will use the opportunity to showcase this season’s new release wines, which include MCC’s, white wines, rosés and even a few Summer inspired red varietals. Live music and great food add extra excitement to a fun day out. Be on the lookout for a few special events guaranteed to peek your interest.

Pack the car and set off for the winelands with its fresh country air and exquisite views whilst travelling from farm to farm. With most of the Franschhoek wineries participating in this fun weekend festival, there promises to be something for everyone.

Make the most of your Franschhoek outing and turn this two-day event into a weekend of unforgettable memories. Book into one of the valley’s luxurious accommodation establishments, which range from quaint B&B’s and guest houses to 5-star boutique hotels. This will allow you ample time for a leisurely stroll down the main road, uncovering world-class shops, art galleries and boutiques during your Franschhoek Uncorked weekend.

COVID-19 safety regulations will be in place at all establishments as per regulations.

Pre-book your Uncorked Weekend Pass through www.webtickets.co.za, which cost R220 per person. Your Uncorked Weekend Pass (valid for all three days) allows you access to all of the participating wine farms as well as a complimentary tasting glass and a minimum of two free wine tastings per farm.

For more info and accommodation availability contact the Franschhoek Wine Valley offices on 021 876 2861, visit www.franschhoekuncorked.co.za or follow us on Twitter @Franschhoek_SA, for regular updates.

