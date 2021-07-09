Franschhoek Restaurant Recovery Initiative Aims To Help Local Restaurants

Share with your network!

Following on the huge success of the Support Stellenbosch Restaurant Campaign initiative, which raised just over R1.7 million for restaurants in the Stellenbosch Winelands, the Franschhoek Wine Valley Tourism organization has jump started something similar.

Save The Franschhoek Restaurant Appeal aims to raise enough money to help those affected establishments in the region, who have felt the biggest impact of the recent restrictions and more so the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative, in partnership with SnapScan, allows visitors to not only support local business, but also experience the magic and beauty of the valley and its charming village, and be inspired to share the message with the rest of the world. The restaurant recovery campaign, which will commence later this year, includes a rewards-based campaign whereby locals and visitors receive a voucher after using SnapScan to pay at participating restaurants. The vouchers are redeemable through SnapScan at any of the businesses in and around the Franschhoek region who are also taking part in the campaign. In doing so locals and visitors would be driving revenue back into the region’s economy to benefit local businesses and their employees.

Local businesses are also jumping on board with independent initiatives to help those in need. One such organization is wine producer Haute Cabrière. In a campaign launched at the beginning of the recent lockdown, the winery has pledged R100 to the cause on every order of two cases of wine or more, via their online wine shop, with free delivery within 48 hours once the ban has been lifted. Furthermore, Rupert & Rothschild, La Motte Wine Estate, Anthonij Rupert Wyne, Rickety Bridge Winery, Boekenhoutskloof, Boschendal, Old Road Wine Co, Bellingham and Franschhoek Cellar have respectively donated generously to the initiative, with the total already sitting at just over R1,1 million, which is a great boost to kickstart this worthy cause.

In addition to this worthy initiative donations are also accepted which will be added to the restaurant recovery campaign. Funds raised through both initiatives will be allocated accordingly to assist in paying rent and staff salaries. All contributions/donations will be kept strictly confidential, and the banking details are as follows:

Franschhoek Wine Valley Tourist Association

Bank: Nedbank

Branch Code: 198765

Account Number: 1470 000 024

Swift Code: NEDSZAJJ

Ref: REST 2021

Save The Franschhoek Restaurant Appeal initiative serves as a valuable reminder that there are few motivating factors quite as powerful as a community uniting behind a common cause. No matter how big or how small, any contribution is greatly appreciated as we stand together in helping those in need. Another wave means an extended lockdown with stricter regulations, but we’re here to help. Join us in support of the collaborative Franschhoek Wine Valley initiative to raise funds for our beloved restaurants, their teams and more importantly their families.

For any queries feel free to contact Franschhoek Wine Valley Marketing Manager, Ruth McCourt on marketingmanager@franschhoek.org.za.

