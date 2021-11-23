Franschhoek Reaches Population Safety

Franschhoek’s population is officially safe and is the first town in South Africa to have more than 80% of its people vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

A project, with the full support of Premier Alan Winde, Wesgro and the Department of Health, was kick started towards the end of August, whereby the goal was to have everyone in the valley vaccinated. This was undertaken in an effort to boost the faster return of international visitors to the region, and more importantly stimulate Franschhoek’s employment growth.

Prior to this campaign being implemented Franschhoek had only been granted with two vaccination dates per month. In order to reach population safety a minimum of 960 people had to be vaccinated per day, which in itself came with a hefty price tag, and had to be funded solely by Franschhoek Tourism. The daily projected cost of R37 600 was forecast to fund marshals, coordinators and cleaners, amongst others, as well as their meals and transport to and from the relevant vaccination sites. By means of various fundraising initiatives, which included setting up a GoFundMe account, the goal was achieved, and the results have been phenomenal. Not only is 85% of the area vaccinated, but the local clinic has been able to employ the services of a nurse whose sole responsibility it is to administer vaccinations daily. In addition, Clicks was so impressed that they have come onboard by providing additional vaccination days at their Franschhoek store.

“Not only has this been driven by Franschhoek Tourism, but it is a campaign which has actively been endorsed by the entire community, as the need for tourists to return to our valley safely and explore our amazing offerings, is so important. We are extremely grateful to Premier Winde for helping us realise our vision and supporting us all the way,” says Franschhoek Tourism Marketing Manager, Ruth McCourt.

Share with your network!