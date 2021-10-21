Franschhoek Launches I Love My Hoek

No longer a pipe dream, Franschhoek’s restaurant recovery initiative will officially launch on 15 November, and what better way than with the ‘I Love My Hoek’ campaign.

Take your love for Franschhoek one step further by earning as you spend. Simply spend R400 or more at one of the participating businesses using the SnapScan app. In return you’ll receive Hoekcoin to the value of R200, which will be saved in your SnapScan Wallet. Support Franschhoek and this amazing initiative by spending your Hoekcoin at any of the other participating businesses before the campaign ends.

The I Love My Hoek campaign forms part of the Franschhoek Restaurant Appeal, which aims to raise enough money to help those affected establishments in the region, who have felt the biggest impact of the recent restrictions and more so the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative, in partnership with SnapScan, allows visitors to not only support local business, but also experience the magic and beauty of the valley and its charming village, and be inspired to share the message with the rest of the world. The rewards-based campaign allows participating businesses in the region to reward their customers for their support by giving them R200 Hoekcoin in return for spending R400 or more with the SnapScan app. Not to be confused with a new cryptocurrency, Hoekcoin is simply a rewards programme to help boost local tourism within the Franschhoek Valley. Visitors can only spend these rewards at other participating businesses, which means all the Hoekcoin earned during the campaign is distributed back into the local economy. Hoekcoin retains its rand value for the campaign period, and unspent rewards will expire at the campaign’s end. The only way to mine Hoekcoin is to visit the Franschhoek valley, support local businesses, and share the love.

With a list of over 30 participating businesses visitors will be spoilt for choice. These include La Petite Colombe, Reubens, Protégé, Maison at Chefs Warehouse, Arkeste, Le Bon Vivant, French Connection, Oku & Yama, Boschendal Bistro and Terra del Capo Antipasto Bar, amongst others. For more information visit www.franschhoek.org.za.

