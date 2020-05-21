Thu. May 21st, 2020

Francophone Africa Ditches French Currency for its Own

23 mins ago 1 min read

The much-awaited bill ratifying the end of the CFA franc was adopted on Wednesday by the French Council of Ministers. The text validates the transition of the CFA franc – used by eight French West African countries – to become the newly mooted Eco, a currency to be adopted by the entire West African bloc, ECOWAS. It also marks the end of the centralization of foreign exchange reserves of the eight West African states with the French Treasury. In concrete terms, the Central Bank of West African States will no longer have to deposit half of its foreign exchange reserves with the Bank of France. France will also have to withdraw its presence from the governance bodies. The fixed parity of the future Eco currency with the euro will have to be maintained. Eight countries concerned are: Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo. Critics of the CFA franc perceive it as one of the last vestiges of France’s colonial domination. The Central African version of the currency, XAF, however; continues to be used in six countries across the region.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

