Francis Kéré Unveils a Multipurpose Playground in Kampala, Uganda

13 hours ago 1 min read

A simple park became something so much more when Pritzker Prize-winning architect, Francis Kéré got involved. Within a densely populated, poor area of Kampala, he worked to create a site that is uplifting and filled with opportunities for creative expression. It started out as a straightforward idea to build a new playground in Kampala, Uganda. And then architect Francis Kéré got involved. Completed this past summer, with an official inauguration on October 14, the project has grown to include open-air areas for gathering, multipurpose rooms for workshops and night classes, a small gym, an internet café, a music studio, restrooms, and a multisport pitch. Nestled in the heart of Kamwokya, a poor urban district on the margins of the city, the site is a pocket of public space carved from a thicket of dilapidated houses and zigzagging alleys.

SOURCE: ARCHITECTURAL DIGEST

