The rise of military coups in former French colonies, fueled by citizens’ frustration with their democratic governments, is indicative of a broader trend where nations are demanding a more active role in determining their future. This article delves into the evolving diplomatic landscape in Africa, examining how Britain is gaining ground in the diplomacy game among its former colonies, while France’s influence over its former colonies’ wanes, with a focus on recent events across Francophone West Africa. Nations like Niger and Mali have experienced upheavals as citizens rally behind these self-emancipatory actions. The surge in public support for military takeovers signifies a loss of faith in democratic governance, often associated with corruption and inefficiency. These developments have surprised the international community, as citizens’ endorsement of military intervention questions conventional democratic legitimacy.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA