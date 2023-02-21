France’s Final Weekend in Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso announced on Sunday that operations by the French army in the jihadist-hit West African state were officially over, after bilateral relations soured in recent months. Senior officers from Burkinabe and French forces in the country held a flag-lowering ceremony to mark the occasion at a camp on the outskirts of the capital Ouagadougou on Saturday, Burkina’s army said in a statement. Last month France confirmed it would withdraw its contingent of hundreds of troops stationed in Burkina Faso, after the junta ruling the Sahel country demanded the force pull out within four weeks. The request came days after Burkina’s Prime Minister Apollinaire Kyelem de Tembela declared Russia to be a “reasonable” choice of new partner in the anti-jihadist fight. As French forces quit the region, there is concern among Western countries over the increasing influence of Russia, in particular the presence of mercenaries from the Wagner group run by an ally of President Vladimir Putin. France’s military disengagement, including equipment and materials, will be finalised by a logistics team deployed for this purpose, the Burkina Faso army statement said.
SOURCE: FRANCE 24
More Stories
An Expose on Violations on Kenya’s Tea Farms
Condolences for Ghanaian Footballer
Plans Are Now Afoot for M-Pesa to Split from Safaricom
Mauritius, Mozambique and Madagascar on Cyclone Freddy Watch
Final Call to Own a Piece of Ethiopia’s Telco
Agribusiness Offers African Countries the Most Promising Path for Development
Ugandan Fintech to Launch an Earned Wage Access Product
Mugabe’s Son Finds Himself on the Wrong Side of the Law
Juba’s Comedy Scene
Sculptor Ebitenyefa Baralaye’s Ceramic Vessels Pay Homage to His Ancestry
AKA Will Take his Place as One of South Africa’s Greats
Vans X Mami Wata Collab