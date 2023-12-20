France Jails Former Doctor for 24 years Over Role in 1994 Rwanda Genocide

Former doctor Sosthene Munyemana has been jailed for 24 years by a French court for his involvement in the 1994 Rwandan genocide of Tutsis. The 68-year-old former gynaecologist was on Wednesday found guilty of genocide, crimes against humanity and participation in a conspiracy to prepare these crimes. The public prosecutor had sought a sentence of 30 years, arguing that the “sum total” of his choices showed “the traits of a genocidaire”. Munyemana was accused of helping draft a letter of support for the then interim government, which encouraged the massacre of the Tutsi minority. The trial at the Assize Court in Paris came nearly three decades after a complaint was filed against Munyemana in the southwestern French city of Bordeaux in 1995. It is the sixth trial in France of an alleged participant in the massacres, in which about 800,000 people, most of them ethnic Tutsis, were slaughtered over 100 days by Hutu soldiers and extremist militias, according to UN figures. France has been one of the top destinations for those implicated in the Rwandan slaughter fleeing justice at home.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN