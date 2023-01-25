iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

France has Exactly One Month to Remove its Troops from Burkina Faso

5 hours ago 1 min read

The military government of Burkina Faso has demanded the departure of French troops from the country, according to the government press agency Agence d’Information du Burkina (AIB). France has exactly one month to remove its troops from Burkina Faso, according to the terms of the 2018 agreement, AIB reported, citing sources. The military government “denounced last Wednesday, the agreement which has governed since 2018, the presence of the French Armed Forces on its territory,” AIB reported Saturday. France still has 400 special forces based in Burkina Faso, according to Reuters, to help fight Islamist militants linked to al Qaeda and the Islamic State after years of violence in the region. On Friday, residents in the capital Ouagadougou took to the streets to protest the presence of French troops in the country.

SOURCE: CNN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Uganda Launches its First Oil Drilling Programme

5 hours ago
1 min read

Looking at a Decade of Uber’s Operations in Africa

5 hours ago
1 min read

Condemnation After Murder of Critical Voice Against  Africa’s Only Absolute Monarchy

5 hours ago
1 min read

Tems has Become the First Nigerian Musician to be Nominated for an Oscar Award

5 hours ago
1 min read

Germany’s Overarching Development Policy Vision for the African Continent

5 hours ago
1 min read

The Gambia Seeks Justice Against Firms that Sold Deadly Cough Syrup

5 hours ago
1 min read

Sad Scenes From Zambia for Russia Conscript

5 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Turns e-Waste into Renewable Treasure

5 hours ago
1 min read

Africa has a Wide Variety of Markets, Each Offering Unique Goods and Experiences

5 hours ago
1 min read

Netflix Announces New Documentary Series ‘African Queens’

3 days ago
1 min read

A Vibrant Nightlife Scene Booms in South Africa’s Townships

3 days ago
1 min read

Crowning Glory

3 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

2023: The Year Of Youth-Based Tech-Start-Ups, Says Skills Development Agency

14 mins ago
4 min read

Wakeup Call For ‘Quiet Quitters’ As Career Cushioning Takes Precedence

26 mins ago
2 min read

Smart Energy Approach Can Save Businesses Millions

36 mins ago
5 min read

South Africa’s Cannabis Industry Could Emerge As A Powerhouse, Generating Myriad Jobs And Income Opportunities

42 mins ago

Share