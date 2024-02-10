France Captain Backs Officials After TMO Decision Seals Narrow Win

France were sure they had held up Scotland over their line with the final play to complete a 20-16 Six Nations win at on Saturday, as captain Gregory Alldritt said the officials made the correct decision to deny the home side a try.

Scotland felt they had forced the ball down over the tryline, but Australian referee Nic Berry ruled they were held up and the Irish Television Match Official Brian MacNeice said he could find no evidence to overturn the decision.

Replays appeared to show the ball grounded on a French boot before slipping to the turf and Scotland coach Gregor Townsend left seething by the decision at Mrrayfield.

“I think the images are quite clear and I don’t see how he (Berry) can make any other decision,” Alldritt told reporters, before revealing the team works tirelessly with defence coach Shaun Edwards to hold teams up over the tryline.

“We’ve been working for over three years to get the ball carrier behind the line, exactly like it was done,” he said. “When we talk about details, that’s part of it. It’s nice to see it pay off.

“With Shaun, we spend hours there during the week. These are small satisfactions as a player. Of course, there are things to work on and review. But small details make you win the match.”

Alldritt went off after 50 minutes with what looked a nasty gash on his leg, but says he will have no lasting ill-effects.

“I’m very good,” he said. “The muscle is not affected. It’s just the skin that is opened but with a few stitches, we’re going to let it heal.”

He praised the way his team mates bounced back from their disastrous 38-17 opening loss to Ireland in Marseille.

“It’s perhaps a bit stupid what I’m going to say, but it’s one of my greatest victories with the France team,” he said. “We had a complicated week. We have really become closer. We wanted to do it for us, and we did it.”

