Four Ways To Stretch Your Budget Each Month

Long before the turmoil of Covid-19, South Africans were already facing tough financial struggles as a country. With the added pressure of lower incomes because of salary cuts – or no income at all in some cases – it has become an even bigger challenge to make sure our money stretches to the next payday.

If you are one of those who needs savings advice right now, read on for four ways to stretch your rands.

Consider pre-loved items

It’s always great to purchase something brand new, and have that feeling of being the owner of a new phone or clothing item – but it’s not always great on our budgets. Before taking on a new purchase of something you hope to keep for a long time, consider the benefits of buying pre-owned. Accredited resellers are always held accountable for the quality of the goods they sell, so you’ll have the peace of mind of going back to a store should you have any queries about your purchase. Well-known resellers like Cash Crusaders and Cash Converters have been around for ages, and you can even access them online now!

Sign up to rewards programmes

South African brands have really stepped up their game with loyalty programmes. What used to be an older system of waiting months to reap the benefits of your loyalty to a store have now changed. Many stores offer loyalty members instant discounts and specials without having to wait for points to accumulate over a month or longer. Keep an eye out for Buy One Get One Free specials on things like toiletries or non-perishable goods, and stock up ahead of time, saving you money in the long run!

Look out for specials

Most of us spend the bulk of our money on our day-to-day living needs, like groceries. It’s very easy to overspend during the payday rush, when we have more money than usual. Instead of opting for impulse buying, take some time to really think about how money can be saved. These days, it’s way easier to shop from home, saving you time and money, and sparing the risk of contracting Covid-19. This sort of service has also become more accessible for people in Cape Town-based townships like Imizamo Yethu, Delft and Gugulethu, which were previously unserved by large retailers. Local retailer Yebo Fresh came onto the scene in 2018 to provide people living in townships with the same convenience of online shopping as people living in the suburbs. Not only do they serve communities that were previously overlooked, they offer money-saving combos with products people actually need. Their latest payday offers range from starter packs at a cost of R199 to a combo aimed to last about a month, at a cost of R1499. You can order online at www.yebofresh.co.za or on WhatsApp at 0600 151 751.

Set an entertainment limit With Level 1 around the corner, there will be more and more opportunities for us to spend our money at restaurants, cinemas and beauty salons. While many of us will be rushing to experience a sit-down meal, or just really need a haircut, consider what this means for your budget – especially if you’ve experienced any pay cuts as a result of lockdown. Take the time to work through your monthly budget, and see what you really can afford to part with for any non-essential things. Instead of doing a certain spoil once a month, maybe opt for once every second month. It will make you appreciate it more – and your pocket will thank you for it.

