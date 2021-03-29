Four Relay Swimmers Break World Record Crossing False Bay

Four relay swimmers, Anthony Pearse, Mark Chamberlin, Brad Gale and Barend Nortje slashed the world record crossing False Bay yesterday in 7 hours 29 minutes beating the standing record of 8h46min for the 35km ocean swim.
It is one of the most challenging marathon swims in the world – a distance equivalent to that of the English Channel. The swimmers faced strong 90 degree westerly winds, strong currents, sea sickness and a hammerhead shark sighting just in front of one of the swimmers on their arduous crossing from Miller’s Point to Rooi-Els. The swimmers have raised funds for the JAG Foundation that utilises sport to impart life skills and offers children an alternative lifepath away from gangsterism, drugs and abuse. Already received is R41 780 via Givengain, R32 000 direct to the foundation and a further R10 000 in pledges.
https://www.givengain.com/ap/mark-chamberlin-raising-funds-for-the-jag-foundation/
