Four Relay Swimmers Break World Record Crossing False Bay

South Africa - Cape Town - 26 March 2021 - The Everest of Cape swims is the crossing of False Bay itself from Rooi Els to Miller's Point, a distance of 35km. The difficulty of the swim can be attributed to strong and unpredictable currents and winds, icy and often inconsistent water temperatures, and the fact that False Bay has one of the highest populations of Great White sharks in the world. The swim has only been attempted about 20 times, and to date only five swimmers have completed it: Annemie Landmeters in 1989, Steven Klugman in 2004, Carina Bruwer in 2006, Barend Nortje in 2007. Ned Denison, who lives in Cork, Ireland, completed the swim on New Year's Eve in 2012. Sadly due to danger of shark attacks most swimming events in False Bay have been discontinued. On Friday morning, Barend Nortje kicked off the race from Miller's Point to Rooi-Els. Anthony Pearse, Brad Gale, Mark Chamberlin & Barend Nortje at the finish in Rooi-Els. Picture: Kevin Andersson

Four relay swimmers, Anthony Pearse, Mark Chamberlin, Brad Gale and Barend Nortje slashed the world record crossing False Bay yesterday in 7 hours 29 minutes beating the standing record of 8h46min for the 35km ocean swim.

It is one of the most challenging marathon swims in the world  – a distance equivalent to that of the English Channel.  The swimmers faced strong 90 degree westerly winds, strong currents, sea sickness and a hammerhead shark sighting just in front of one of the swimmers on their arduous crossing from Miller’s Point to Rooi-Els. The swimmers have raised funds for the JAG Foundation that utilises sport to impart life skills and offers children an alternative lifepath away from gangsterism, drugs and abuse.  Already received is R41 780 via Givengain, R32 000 direct to the foundation and a further R10 000 in pledges.

https://www.givengain.com/ap/mark-chamberlin-raising-funds-for-the-jag-foundation/

