Four Reasons Why The Karoo Is The Perfect Post-Lockdown Escape

Now that our domestic tourism industry is starting to open up, you’ll finally be able to give in to those itchy feet. The best place to satisfy your craving for open skies and post-lockdown freedom? The Karoo. We’ve outline four reasons to make Samara Private Game Reserve top of your list of places to visit.

Boundless beauty. If there’s one thing everybody associates with the Karoo, it’s openness: horizons without end, stars without number and peace without parallel. But, even if this larger-than-life landscape is all about scope and limitlessness, a little attention to detail brings into focus the incredible diversity of fauna and flora. Our four vegetation biomes are home to over 60 mammal species, including the Big Five. The viewpoints are breathtaking – looking out over the plains of the Camdeboo. But before you start exploring Samara’s wildlife, it might be worth having a wander through history-steeped towns along the way, like Graaff-Reinet or Nieu Bethesda, and taking in the wonderful museums and art galleries (the Owl House, in particular, is worth a visit).

It’s remote. A destination that you can access without having to go through an airport? Yes, please. Air travel naturally brings with it certain risks – which you can avoid by road-tripping to the Eastern Cape (no 4×4 necessary); an adventure which also gives you more time to make memories. Add in the fact that you’ll certainly be far from the crowds, and you have a holiday that’s good for your health. For added peace of mind, Samara staff sleep on the property, and all supplies are accessed from local farms, from stores in the Graaff-Reinet community, or from the reserve’s own vegetable garden.

Accommodation your way. If you’re daunted by the prospect of a hotel full of guests, you’ll welcome the invitation to book our Manor House for your travelling party. Plush and luxurious, this beautiful home from home accommodates eight guests in four rooms, each with en-suite bathroom, with shared living and dining spaces, private chef, swimming pool, ranger and game drive vehicle, making it ideal for a family getaway. Alternatively, book at our Karoo Lodge, which is also available for exclusive use. With room for 18 guests, it’s perfect for small celebrations (a wedding, perhaps, or family reunion?), but can also be tailored for families travelling together, thanks to a configuration which includes stand-alone suites for two people sharing, a family suite for young families (with children sharing the suite) or a family with two children sleeping in the interleading rooms. Whatever you choose, the Lodge’s extensive lawns, covered patio, spacious dining room and roomy interior ensures there’s more than enough room for everyone to feel comfortable.

So much to do. With our fabulous Big Five game viewing, most guests can’t wait to get into the safari vehicle – and we’ve put in place social distancing measures to make sure this is possible. But you can also walk through our magnificent wilderness, or take in the vista with a picnic. Pack your mountain bike so that you can head off on one of the MTB trails in the reserve (safe from predators, of course), or sign up for our incredibly exciting Conservation Journey, with activities including wildlife monitoring, land rehabilitation, planting Spekboom, anti-poaching, fence maintenance, research assistance, community visits or wildlife translocation.

Samara is currently running a special offer whereby guests stay for 4 nights, but only pay for 3 – equivalent to 25% off their stay. For bookings and enquiries, please email reservations@samara.co.za. For more information on Samara Private Game Reserve, visit www.samara.co.za

