Four People Were Killed in Delft by Gang Members

Cape Town has had a weekend of deadly gang warfare. Four persons, aged 20 to 60, were shot and died in Delft in an apparent gang-related incident.

It is believed that five shooters opened fire on a residence near Roosendal on Sunday night.

In recent months, there have been numerous shootings recorded in the neighborhood.

Police spokesperson, Andre Traut: “We have reason to believe that the motive for the incident is gang-related, and we are pursuing our investigation in that direction. Arrests are yet to be made.”

A local law enforcement official was also caught in the crossfire of a gang shooting in Mitchells Plain on Sunday.