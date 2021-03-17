iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Four Officers To Appear In Court Over Ntumba’s Killing

EWN

1 second ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Four police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba are expected to appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

They are facing charges of murder, three charges of attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Ntumba was fatally shot while leaving a clinic in Braamfontein last week.

The 35-year-old father of two was caught up in the chaos as police were dispersing student protesters. 

Students say the police gave no warning before firing rubber bullets and stun grenades.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

DA Calls For Mkhwebane’s Suspension

4 mins ago
1 min read

Eskom Moves load-shedding To Stage 1

5 mins ago
1 min read

SA Reports 933 New Cases

7 mins ago
1 min read

Steep Petrol Price Hike Expected In April

21 hours ago
1 min read

SA To Experience Load-Shedding For Next 5 Years

1 day ago
1 min read

Police probe student shooting

1 day ago
1 min read

Bushiri Recusal Application Dismissed

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Reports 613 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Chief Justice Mogoeng To Appeal Ruling

2 days ago
1 min read

Higher Education Shutdown Looms

2 days ago
1 min read

Court Sets Aside Unisa’s Intake Restrictions

2 days ago
2 min read

Students Vow To Continue Protesting Over Funding, Debt

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Four Officers To Appear In Court Over Ntumba’s Killing

2 seconds ago
1 min read

DA Calls For Mkhwebane’s Suspension

4 mins ago
1 min read

Eskom Moves load-shedding To Stage 1

5 mins ago
1 min read

SA Reports 933 New Cases

7 mins ago