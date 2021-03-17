Four Officers To Appear In Court Over Ntumba’s Killing

Four police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba are expected to appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.
They are facing charges of murder, three charges of attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.
Ntumba was fatally shot while leaving a clinic in Braamfontein last week.
The 35-year-old father of two was caught up in the chaos as police were dispersing student protesters.
Students say the police gave no warning before firing rubber bullets and stun grenades.
More Stories
DA Calls For Mkhwebane’s Suspension
Eskom Moves load-shedding To Stage 1
SA Reports 933 New Cases
Steep Petrol Price Hike Expected In April
SA To Experience Load-Shedding For Next 5 Years
Police probe student shooting
Bushiri Recusal Application Dismissed
SA Reports 613 New COVID-19 Cases
Chief Justice Mogoeng To Appeal Ruling
Higher Education Shutdown Looms
Court Sets Aside Unisa’s Intake Restrictions
Students Vow To Continue Protesting Over Funding, Debt