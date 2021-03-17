Four Officers To Appear In Court Over Ntumba’s Killing

Share with your network!

Four police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba are expected to appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

They are facing charges of murder, three charges of attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Ntumba was fatally shot while leaving a clinic in Braamfontein last week.

The 35-year-old father of two was caught up in the chaos as police were dispersing student protesters.

Students say the police gave no warning before firing rubber bullets and stun grenades.

