Four Of Southern Africa’s Best And Innovative Legal Startups Proceed To HiiL Justice Accelerator

The Hague Institute for Innovation of Law (HiiL) has announced the four startups that will go on to the prestigious HiiL Justice Accelerator. The four exciting innovators are part of a global cohort of 18 organisations who will receive EUR 10 000 funding and business development support. Southern Africa’s HiiL Justice Accelerator programme is funded by the Dutch Postcode Lottery.

HiiL kicked off its annual global Innovating Justice Challenge in search of the region’s best justice-related social entrepreneurs in March this year which attracted more than 200 applications from startups with high impact justice innovations.

The stringent selection process comprised a week of intensive ‘bootcamp’ workshops for six regional finalists, and a pitching session in which they demonstrated their work to an international audience of justice experts including the Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mr John Jeffery, and the Ambassador of Netherlands to South Africa, Mr Han Peters.

These are the final four innovators joining Hiil’s global programme for acceleration, funding and tailored regional support:

LegalFundi

LegalFundi is simplifying legal and regulatory processes to ensure compliance and unlock opportunities. Empowering individuals, SMEs, employees and corporates through access and communication.

Legal Ascend

Legal Ascend is an application, which enables the recently bereaved to manage estate executorship correctly and easily without running up large legal fees.

Moloa365

Molao365 is an online free legal advice service offered via an application. The legal advice services are offered in local RSA languages by qualified & experienced lawyers.

Kleva Contracts

Kleva Contracts democratise access to legal services by providing online contract creation, access to legal services and educational material in multiple South African languages.

Adam Oxford, Head of the HiiL Innovation Hub Southern Africa, says: “After weeks of selection we’ve got a fantastic cohort of justice innovators who are tackling some of the country’s toughest justice problems. All four demonstrated that they have a strong, highly scalable solution, and we look forward to working with them over the next few months to help them achieve and exceed their goals.”

