Four Of Mzansi’s Top Businesswomen Share Their Best Piece Of Advice For Female Professionals This Women’s Month

Being a leader and a successful businesswoman doesn’t just happen overnight. It takes dedication, time, perseverance and passion to deliver excellence. As we enter Women’s Month, celebrating the indomitable spirit and boundless potential of female entrepreneurs who have left an indelible mark on the business world is so important. Four inspiring trailblazers, who have shattered glass ceilings, defied norms, and carved their unique paths to success in their respective careers, share the best advice for female professionals around the country.

Accept the fact that the journey will have its ups and downs.

According to Veronica Moleele, CEO of Penquin Marketing Agency, accepting the fact that success is not linear is vital. “I had period earlier this year that I was just mentally checked out. Motivating myself to get out of bed, let alone work, felt almost impossible. I was tired, emotionally shattered, sad and disconnected, but the worst part was the annoying voice in my head that compounded my mood into an onslaught of abuse and meanness. Then the guilt would creep in that I wasn’t good enough, doing enough, being enough and that just began a vicious downward spiral of depression,” Veronica shares. “Finally, I couldn’t take it anymore and made one decision that was going to shape the months to come. I was going to just start trying to be kinder to myself. Every time I heard the voice, I would sooth myself with a counter voice of love, patience and kindness. I realized how important the ebbs and flows of life are and that being in a dip doesn’t make you a bad person. Fighting with the voice in your head is just swimming upstream, it’s not productive and isn’t doing you any favours, so shut the nasty B!%@# up and be kind and I mean really kind and patient with yourself… this too shall pass.”

Don’t overextend yourself

In the intricate dance of business, recognising and respecting our limits is essential. Overextension can cause major strain our resources, creativity, and well-being and, according to Kriya Gangiah, owner of Kri8tive Media, finding balance will serve as a major tool for growth. “If you are busy and are you do have too many clients, I know that ou want to be able to help everyone and take on every piece of business that you can but, sometimes, you just need to take a step back and reflect on how much you can actually do,” Kriya explains. “Being a business owner does not mean that you need to work into the early hours of the morning to make sure that you get the business in. Try and not spread yourself too thin so that you can give your undivided attention to the work that you do take on.”

Learn from and uplift the women around you

This women’s month, Deirdre King, Managing Director at Jacaranda FM, emphasises the importance of women supporting and learning from one another. Deirdre encourages businesswomen to uplift and inspire their peers while confidently claiming their rightful space in the workplace. Dismissing distractions like the so-called ‘boys club’ and the illusory ‘glass ceiling’, she advocates for letting one’s accomplishments do the talking. Deirdre also suggests seeking out natural mentors among fellow women, observing their approaches, and extending a helping hand when needed. Additionally, Deirdre emphasises the transformative impact of finding a purpose-driven mentor, one whose guidance can shape a fulfilling professional journey. “Align yourself with mentors who work with purpose,” she advises, “Purpose is the driving force that creates a career, jobs are just moments in time.”

Invest in your passion

Kim Jayde, a dynamic force in the world of entrepreneurship, exemplifies the embodiment of ambition, creativity, and resilience. Beyond her captivating presence as a television personality and model, Kim has ventured into the realm of business with an unwavering determination to make her mark. So, when asked what the best piece of advice she can share with other female professionals, she says that putting your everything into your passion will boost its success rate. “Find what you are most passionate about and invest in that passion,” She shares. “Learn all you can, take the course and invest in the equipment!” Kim, who is both a DStv Content Creator Awards winner and Head of Marketing at Sneaker District South Africa, adds “Surround yourself with people that believe in your vision to bring it to life. Then – shamelessly promote your business! Talk about it, post about it and market your business or profession with pride. My father always told me ‘It takes 10 years of hard work to become an overnight success’, so keep working and you will get there!”