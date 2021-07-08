iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Foundation Maintains Zuma Is Innocent

Former president Jacob Zuma outside the High Court in Pietermaritzburg addressing supporters on 20 May 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

4 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Mzwanele Manyi, Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson, maintains the state capture commission has been unfair to Jacob Zuma.

The former president spent the night at a correctional services facility in KwaZulu-Natal.

He’s been found guilty of contempt of court and sentenced to 15 months behind bars for refusing to testify at the commission.

The Constitutional Court will next week hear Zuma’s argument that the sentence should be rescinded.

“President Zuma is incarcerated without trial,” Manyi said.

“Travesty of justice, a real erosion of human rights of a human being.

“A freedom fighter, as it were, has been failed by a democratic government, has been failed by the constitutional democracy,” he said.

“It is really a very sad situation that’s happening in the country right now.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Zuma Matter Could Have Been Avoided – Mbalula

3 mins ago
1 min read

Former President Jacob Zuma Hands Himself In

16 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 21 427 New Cases In SA

21 mins ago
1 min read

Western Cape Mega Vaccination Centre To Open

24 hours ago
1 min read

Gauteng Metros Feel The Thirst

1 day ago
1 min read

Judgment Reserved In Zuma Contempt Case

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 15 501 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Prince Buthelezi Weighs In On Nkandla Gathering

2 days ago
1 min read

Petrol Price To Increase On Wednesday

2 days ago
1 min read

Gauteng Ramps Up Vaccine Drive

2 days ago
1 min read

Zuma Expected Back In Court

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 12 513 New Cases

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Foundation Maintains Zuma Is Innocent

5 seconds ago
1 min read

Zuma Matter Could Have Been Avoided – Mbalula

3 mins ago
1 min read

Former President Jacob Zuma Hands Himself In

16 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 21 427 New Cases In SA

21 mins ago