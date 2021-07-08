Foundation Maintains Zuma Is Innocent

Mzwanele Manyi, Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson, maintains the state capture commission has been unfair to Jacob Zuma.
The former president spent the night at a correctional services facility in KwaZulu-Natal.
He’s been found guilty of contempt of court and sentenced to 15 months behind bars for refusing to testify at the commission.
The Constitutional Court will next week hear Zuma’s argument that the sentence should be rescinded.
“President Zuma is incarcerated without trial,” Manyi said.
“Travesty of justice, a real erosion of human rights of a human being.
“A freedom fighter, as it were, has been failed by a democratic government, has been failed by the constitutional democracy,” he said.
“It is really a very sad situation that’s happening in the country right now.”
