Fostering Innovation and Resilience in the Vibrant African Startup Ecosystem

The Beyond Limits Fellowship For Founders aims to pave the way for budding entrepreneurs. Over the span of six weeks, individuals selected for the Beyond Limits Fellowship For Founders will undergo an immersive experience that bridges insightful online sessions with hands-on learning in Lagos, Nigeria. The programme is carefully crafted to resonate with early-stage startup founders across Africa, offering an unparalleled curriculum facilitated by a panel of industry leaders, access to mentorship and networking, and grant opportunities.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA