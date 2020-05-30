Former U.S. Attorney General Eric H. Holder, Jr. will Speak at Africa.com Webinar on Crisis Management for African Business Leaders

The 82nd Attorney General of the United States, Eric H. Holder, Jr., will provide opening remarks for the largest-ever gathering of senior African business leaders. The Honorable Eric H. Holder, Jr. served President Barack Obama from 2009-2015, and is currently a partner at Covington & Burling, LLP.
The panel, “Law and Crisis Management: Working with Lawyers in Business, Government, and Society to Manage the Challenges of COVID-19” will also feature:
- Moderator: David B. Wilkins, Lester Kissel Professor of Law, Vice Dean for Global Initiatives on the Legal Profession, and Faculty Director, Center on the Legal Profession, Harvard Law School
- Gerald Abila, Founder and Executive Director, BarefootLaw
- Myma Belo-Osagie, Co-Founder, Udo Udoma Belo-Osagie
- Michel Brizoua-Bi, Partner, Bilé-Aka, Brizoua-Bi & Associés
- Stephen Chege, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Safaricom
- Prof. Vincent O. Nmehielle, SJD, Secretary-General, African Development Bank Group Office of the Secretary-General and General Secretariat
- Ruth L. Okediji, Jeremiah Smith Jr Professor of Law, Harvard Law School and Co-Director, Berkman Klein Center
- Sandie Okoro, Senior Vice President and General Counsel, World Bank Group
- Thandi Orleyn, Chairperson, Legal Resources Trust
- Dr. Godfred Penn, Director and General Counsel, African Development Bank
Africa.com’s webinar series, Crisis Management for African Business Leaders, addresses the unprecedented challenges African executives are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 20,000 senior business leaders participate from 123 countries – 46 countries on the African continent + 77 countries throughout the world.
“Law and Crisis Management: Working with Lawyers in Business, Government, and Society to Manage the Challenges of COVID-19” will take place on Wednesday, June 3.
10:00 EDT New York | 14:00 GMT Ghana | 15:00 WAT Nigeria /UK | 16:00 CAT South Africa | 17:00 EAT Kenya If you have not yet registered, or for more information, please visit virtualconferenceafrica.com.
