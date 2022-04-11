iAfrica

Former SSA Clerk Sentenced To Six-Years For Theft Of R170,000

EWN

4 hours ago 1 min read

A convicted former state security finance clerk Kgaogelo Bopape who was working within the Domestic currency division has been sentenced to six-years imprisonment for the theft of R170,000.

Bopape’s responsibilities included making funds available to members of the State Security Agency for their operations.

The stolen money was part of a R500,000 withdrawal in 2020.

She pleaded guilty to theft.

