Former SSA Clerk Sentenced To Six-Years For Theft Of R170,000

A convicted former state security finance clerk Kgaogelo Bopape who was working within the Domestic currency division has been sentenced to six-years imprisonment for the theft of R170,000.
Bopape’s responsibilities included making funds available to members of the State Security Agency for their operations.
The stolen money was part of a R500,000 withdrawal in 2020.
She pleaded guilty to theft.
