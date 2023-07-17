Former South African President Jacob Zuma Receiving Medical Treatment in Russia

According to his foundation, South Africa’s ex-President Jacob Zuma traveled to Russia last week for health reasons.

“He will be returning to the country once his doctors have completed their treatment,” according to the statement.

The announcement comes just one day after the Constitutional Court upheld a finding that Zuma was wrongfully given medical parole in September 2021.

He was released after serving less than eight weeks of a 15-month sentence.

Zuma, now 81, was imprisoned for failing to appear at a corruption investigation during his administration.

He was forced to quit in 2018 after nine years in government due to the charges, although he has consistently claimed he is the victim of a political conspiracy.