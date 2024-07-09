Former South African Football Star Robbed Outside Her Home

Former South African football star Portia Modise has revealed, via a social media post, that she was robbed at gunpoint outside her home in Soweto. Modise, the first African player to score 100 goals, retired in 2015 and has since transitioned into coaching. In a heartfelt Instagram video, Modise, who captained the national team Banyana Banyana, detailed how the robbers took her mobile phone, keys, and car. She revealed she is physically unhurt and stated that, although she is not okay, she is grateful for life. The 41-year-old then went on to appeal to fans for help in recovering her blue Polo Golf, providing its registration details. While the incident has garnered widespread support from fans and supporters, the car remains missing.



SOURCE: BBC