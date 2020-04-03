Former Somali Prime Minister Succumbs to Coronavirus

Share with your network!

Somalia has entered a three-day mourning period after Nur Hassan Hussein, the former prime minister, died in a London hospital on Wednesday after contracting the new coronavirus. He was 83. Hussein’s family said the former leader will be buried in London. In a statement, the family said he had been receiving treatment at King’s College Hospital for the past two weeks. Popularly known as Nur Adde, he was the East African country’s prime minister from November 2007 to February 2009. “Recognising the efforts made by the deceased for his country and his people, I hereby declare three days of national mourning, lowering of the flag of the Federal Republic of Somalia to half mast, to give Prime Minister Nur Adde the respect he deserves,” President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo said in a statement late on Wednesday.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

