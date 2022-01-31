Former President Zuma To Appeal Downer Ruling

Jacob Zuma’s corruption case will be back in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday morning where an application will be heard as the former president tries again to have senior State prosecutor Billy Downer removed from the case.

Zuma alleges that Downer leaked vital information about him, including his medical records, to a journalist.

But Judge Piet Koen ruled against Zuma’s application, saying that it was based on conspiracy theories.

The next step in Zuma’s lengthy corruption case will play itself out in the Pietermaritzburg High Court as he seeks leave to appeal the judgment.

Zuma’s supporters are expected to be there to cheer him on.

