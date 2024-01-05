Former President of Sierra Leone Charged with High Treason

Ernest Bai Koroma, appeared in court on Wednesday over his alleged involvement in what the government called an attempted coup in late November last year. Koroma, who served as president between 2007 and 2018, was questioned by police three times before he was charged. He was already being held under house arrest. The charges connect Koroma with armed attacks against Sierra Leone’s main military barracks and a high-security prison in its capital Freetown on November 26. The incident resulted in the freeing of the majority of the prisons 2,000 inmates, some of whom had been involved in a previous coup d’etat. Koroma’s charges came a day after a dozen more suspects were charged with similar offenses. More than 50 people have been arrested in connection with November’s attacks, including Koroma’s daughter.

SOURCE: DW