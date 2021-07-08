iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Former President Jacob Zuma Hands Himself In

Former South African President Jacob Zuma.

37 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Former President Jacob Zuma has handed himself over to police. 

The Police Ministry has confirmed that the former president has been “placed in the custody of the South African Police Service, in compliance with the Constitutional Court judgement”.

Police Minister Bheki Cele was given until Midnight on Wednesday to enforce a Constitutional Court order to arrest the former president.

This, after Zuma failed to hand himself over by the deadline on Sunday.

The Apex Court sentenced Zuma to 15 months in prison for contempt of court after failing to appear before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation also confirmed the news in a tweet, shortly before midnight on Wednesday.


The statement was issued shortly after a convoy of vehicles was seen speeding away from Zuma’s Nkandla home.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

NICD Reports 21 427 New Cases In SA

5 mins ago
1 min read

Western Cape Mega Vaccination Centre To Open

24 hours ago
1 min read

Gauteng Metros Feel The Thirst

24 hours ago
1 min read

Judgment Reserved In Zuma Contempt Case

24 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 15 501 New COVID-19 Cases

24 hours ago
1 min read

Prince Buthelezi Weighs In On Nkandla Gathering

2 days ago
1 min read

Petrol Price To Increase On Wednesday

2 days ago
1 min read

Gauteng Ramps Up Vaccine Drive

2 days ago
1 min read

Zuma Expected Back In Court

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 12 513 New Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Third Wave Causes Comair To Temporarily Suspend Services

3 days ago
1 min read

Police Still Under Order To Arrest Zuma – Legal Experts

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Former President Jacob Zuma Hands Himself In

37 seconds ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 21 427 New Cases In SA

5 mins ago
2 min read

TikTok Concludes First Rising Voices Project By Announcing Cash Grant Of Close To R1Million

37 mins ago
2 min read

Another Generation Africa Film – The Last Shelter – Wins At Encounters And Heads For Durban International Film Fest

1 hour ago