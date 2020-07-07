Former Lesotho PM Tom Thabane Expected In Court Over Wife’s Murder

Share with your network!

Lesotho’s former Prime Minister Tom Thabane is expected to appear in court on Tuesday in connection with the 2017 murder of his second wife, Lipolelo.

Thabane called his supporters on Monday to confirm his court appearance.

He resigned as prime minister in May but remains leader of the All Basotho Convention.

Ahead of his court appearance today, Tom Thabane complained to party supporters that “the people he left in power are taking him to court”.

He claimed that he was not being consulted as leader of the biggest party in the coalition government – the All Basotho Convention – and he claimed that government was firing government officials appointed by the party.

Thabane also said that he had not been paid his benefits.

But the 82-year-old will be in the dock today to finally be charged with Lipolelo’s murder, like his wife Maesiah, as police allege that the pair masterminded the killing.

He previously launched a constitutional court challenge saying that charging him as a sitting prime minister would lead to a constitutional crisis but that is now moot.

The big question is if he will be granted bail today or if the former prime minister will spend even one night in custody.

EWN

