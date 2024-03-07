Former Islamist Militants Accuse Nigerian Government of Neglect Since they Surrendered

Former Boko Haram militants in Nigeria have warned they might return to fighting if they don’t get more support from the authorities. The ex-fighters, who now live in camps in Borno state, northeastern Nigeria, say they are frustrated that for months their essential needs had been ignored. The Borno state and Nigeria’s federal government promised Boko Haram fighters who surrendered that they would receive training and skills as an alternative to violence and militancy. The Nigerian authorities also pledged to provide start-off capital for the ex-fighters and reintegrate them into society if they laid down their arms. But over the past two years, only few have benefited from what the government promised. There are over 100,000 former Boko Haram members living in various camps in Borno state awaiting reintegration.



SOURCE: DW