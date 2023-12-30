Former Indy Winner De Ferran Dies Of Heart Attack Aged 56

Former Indianapolis 500 winner Gil de Ferran has died at the age of 56 after suffering a heart attack while racing in Florida, the Brazilian Automobile Confederation (CBA) said late on Friday.

The 2003 Indy winner, who also worked in Formula One as a consultant with McLaren after a stint as sporting director, fell ill at a private motor racing club in Opa-locka, Florida, the CBA said.

It added that he was “promptly taken to a local hospital, but did not survive.”

The Paris-born Brazilian won the 2000 and 2001 Champ Car World Series driving for Team Penske.

“We are terribly saddened to hear about today’s tragic passing of Gil de Ferran,” Team Penske said in a statement.

“Gil defined class as a driver and as a gentleman. As an INDYCAR Champion and an Indianapolis 500 winner, Gil accomplished so much during his career, both on and off the track.

“He was a great friend to the Team Penske and INDYCAR family, as well as the entire international motorsports community. Gil’s passing is a terrible loss and he will be deeply missed.”

McLaren mourned the loss of “a beloved member of our McLaren family.

“Gil was an important and integral part of our Racing team. He was a formidable force on and off track and made a lasting impact on everyone racing and working alongside him,” the team said.

“He will be missed by everyone at McLaren Racing.”

