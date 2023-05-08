iAfrica

Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter Under Fire Over Corruption Allegations at Eskom

1 min ago

Paul Pretorius, the head of the legal team at the state capture probe, said claims made by former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter should have been investigated by the government when they were made.

De Ruyter has been chastised for failing to provide names and more facts following an inflammatory interview on eNCA in which he said that an estimated R1 billion was being siphoned off each month.

He also called out the African National Congress.On Monday, Advocate Pretorius stated that the authorities’ approach was inappropriate.

“You don’t tell De Ruyter that we will only listen to you if you go to a police station and file a complaint about a specific crime – that’s nonsense.” A comprehensive anti-corruption strategy is required.”

