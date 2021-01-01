Former England Defender Cahill Leaves Palace

Former England defender Gary Cahill announced on Sunday that he had left Crystal Palace after two seasons at the Premier League club.
The 35-year-old centre back played 47 games in all competitions for Palace since joining them on a two-year contract in August 2019 as a free agent after being released by Chelsea.
“After much thought and deliberation, I can confirm that I have left Crystal Palace FC after an enjoyable two years,” Cahill tweeted.
“It’s been a privilege to play at Selhurst Park, especially in that first season where I got to experience the atmosphere that the Eagles fans create on a match day.”
Cahill did not indicate what his future plans were.
He had 61 caps for England between 2010 and 2018.
More Stories
Italy Hails New Sprint King
Ocon Takes His First F1 Win In Hungary
Lions Decider Brings More Pressure Than World Cup Final – Kolisi
Organisers Probe Drinking Incident As Tokyo Sizzles
Villa Reach Agreement With Leverkusen Over Bailey Transfer
Verstappen Frustration Boils Over As Hamilton Takes Pole In Hungary
Biles Withdraws From Floor Event Final
Dominant Second Half Sees Boks Beat Lions To Level Series
Hamilton Leads Mercedes Front Row Lockout
Brilliant Thompson-Herah Leads Jamaican Sweep In 100m
Russia Emboldened To Continue Cheating – USADA chief
Djokovic Inconsolable After Golden Slam Dream Ends