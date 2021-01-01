iAfrica

Former England Defender Cahill Leaves Palace

REUTERS/Henry Browne

5 hours ago 1 min read

Former England defender Gary Cahill announced on Sunday that he had left Crystal Palace after two seasons at the Premier League club.

The 35-year-old centre back played 47 games in all competitions for Palace since joining them on a two-year contract in August 2019 as a free agent after being released by Chelsea.

“After much thought and deliberation, I can confirm that I have left Crystal Palace FC after an enjoyable two years,” Cahill tweeted.

“It’s been a privilege to play at Selhurst Park, especially in that first season where I got to experience the atmosphere that the Eagles fans create on a match day.”

Cahill did not indicate what his future plans were.

He had 61 caps for England between 2010 and 2018.

Reuters

