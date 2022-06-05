iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Former Argentina, Man City Striker Tevez Confirms Retirement

REUTERS/Juan Mabromata

2 hours ago 1 min read

Former Argentina striker Carlos Tevez confirmed late on Friday that he has retired from professional soccer, one year after leaving Buenos Aires club Boca Juniors citing burnout.

The 38-year-old said on national TV show in Argentina that he would no longer play professionally.

Known as ‘El Apache’, Tevez began his career at Boca and had successful stints with Corinthians.

He moved to England in 2006, where he played for Premier League sides West Ham United, Manchester United and Manchester City, before moving to Italy to join Juventus.

Tevez had two more stints with his hometown club Boca on either side of a spell with Chinese Super League team Shanghai Shenhua.

He made 75 appearances for the Argentine national side and won an Olympic gold medal at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Nadal Wins Record-Extending 14th French Open title

25 mins ago
2 min read

Masterful Root Leads England To Victory Over NZ

34 mins ago
2 min read

Ukraine Players Gifted Flag By Soldiers Ahead Of Wales Showdown

9 hours ago
3 min read

Szoboszlai Penalty Earns Hungary First Win Over England In 60 Years

9 hours ago
1 min read

Broad Has ‘Good Feeling’ About Day Four

9 hours ago
1 min read

England Players Booed When Taking The Knee In Hungary

9 hours ago
1 min read

Swiatek Is ‘Overwhelmed’ By Lewandowski Support

9 hours ago
3 min read

Nadal’s Bid For More Roland Garros history Meets Ruud Resistance

23 hours ago
3 min read

French Open Champion Swiatek Urges Ukraine To ‘Stay Strong’

23 hours ago
3 min read

Ruthless Swiatek Crushes Gauff To Clinch Second French Open Title

1 day ago
3 min read

Nadal’s Bid For More Roland Garros History Meets Ruud Resistance

1 day ago
1 min read

Zverev Says Torn Ligaments in Foot Ended His French Open Campaign

1 day ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Southgate Defiant After Hungary Fans Boo Taking The Knee

5 mins ago
1 min read

I’m Focusing On Rebuilding SA – Ramaphosa

20 mins ago
3 min read

Nadal Wins Record-Extending 14th French Open title

25 mins ago
2 min read

Masterful Root Leads England To Victory Over NZ

34 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer