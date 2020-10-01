iAfrica

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith To Appear In Court For Corruption

8 mins ago 1 min read

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith is expected to appear in court on Thursday for allegedly accepting bribes from corruption-accused company Bosasa.

He also made an appearance at the Zondo Commission where he testified about his dealings with the company.

On Thursday morning, the National Prosecuting Authority started arresting those implicated in the embezzling of state funds.

Former Bosasa boss turned whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi is also expected to be charged along with Smith, but will not be appearing in court as he is sick, according to an NPA source.

Smith will be charged with corruption relating to two payments totalling R671 000 paid to his company, Euro Blitz 48, by Bosasa in 2015 and 2016 and for the installation of security cameras and an electric fence at his Roodepoort home also by Bosasa.

Additionally, a separate case will be launched for tax fraud, as reported on News24.

During investigations by the Investigative Directorate of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the South African Revenue Service, it emerged that Smith had failed to fully declare his personal income and the income of Euro Blitz.

