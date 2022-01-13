Forge Academy Searching For 20 Interns To Start February 2022

Forge Academy, South Africa’s first fully inclusive artificial intelligence laboratory, is offering 20 “creative internships” to graduates looking to take that next step in their career. Selected candidates will grow their digital skillsets and gain valuable experience in the 4IR disciplines of software development, user experience design (UXD), 3D animation, game design and much more.

The internship programme, sponsored by Forge Academy, is open to any recent graduate based in Gauteng looking for an opportunity to get their foot into the 4IR industry. From applications received, 20 graduates will be chosen for the internship at Forge Academy, falling under Forge Labs, for a 12-month period starting February 2022. Each applicant will be paid for their acquired internship position at Forge Academy.

Interns will gain practical industry experience and receive guidance and on-the-job training from well qualified and experienced mentors in each field of work. Once the internship is complete there will be assistance given in seeking full-time employment.

“4IR education is the core around which all academic programmes at Forge Academy are built. We need to ensure that our learners are future-fit. These internship opportunities have been designed to empower the next generation of African citizens to be leaders in this revolution,” says Arthur Wade Anderson, CEO of Forge Academy.

Sectors that rely on Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) skills include economic development, trade and industry, agriculture, infrastructure, labour, science and technology, higher education, basic education, healthcare, and communications.

Any young adult interested in applying for the Forge Academy internship can do so here. Interviews will be conducted by Forge Academy and applicants need to meet the following criteria:

Be based in Gauteng

Be between the ages of 18 – 30

Currently not be employed

Be a South African citizen

Have a Grade 12 certificate plus a recognised diploma or higher in relevant field

In addition, applicants will need to submit the following documentation:

Certified copy of their ID (not older than 3 months)

Matric certificate

Required qualification certificate

Updated CV

Proof of relevant experience in the field being applied for

Applications close on 21 January 2022 so there’s no time to delay.

The positions available for 20 interns looking to pursue careers as:

UX designers

Graphic Designers

Software Developers

2D & 3D Animators

Game Designers

Videographers

Photographers

Sound Engineers

Podcast Producers

Copywriters

Content Strategists

Audio & Visual Effects Editor

