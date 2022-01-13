Forge Academy Searching For 20 Interns To Start February 2022

Forge Academy, South Africa’s first fully inclusive artificial intelligence laboratory, is offering 20 “creative internships” to graduates looking to take that next step in their career. Selected candidates will grow their digital skillsets and gain valuable experience in the 4IR disciplines of software development, user experience design (UXD), 3D animation, game design and much more.
The internship programme, sponsored by Forge Academy, is open to any recent graduate based in Gauteng looking for an opportunity to get their foot into the 4IR industry. From applications received, 20 graduates will be chosen for the internship at Forge Academy, falling under Forge Labs, for a 12-month period starting February 2022. Each applicant will be paid for their acquired internship position at Forge Academy.
Interns will gain practical industry experience and receive guidance and on-the-job training from well qualified and experienced mentors in each field of work. Once the internship is complete there will be assistance given in seeking full-time employment.
“4IR education is the core around which all academic programmes at Forge Academy are built. We need to ensure that our learners are future-fit. These internship opportunities have been designed to empower the next generation of African citizens to be leaders in this revolution,” says Arthur Wade Anderson, CEO of Forge Academy.
Sectors that rely on Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) skills include economic development, trade and industry, agriculture, infrastructure, labour, science and technology, higher education, basic education, healthcare, and communications.
Any young adult interested in applying for the Forge Academy internship can do so here. Interviews will be conducted by Forge Academy and applicants need to meet the following criteria:
- Be based in Gauteng
- Be between the ages of 18 – 30
- Currently not be employed
- Be a South African citizen
- Have a Grade 12 certificate plus a recognised diploma or higher in relevant field
In addition, applicants will need to submit the following documentation:
- Certified copy of their ID (not older than 3 months)
- Matric certificate
- Required qualification certificate
- Updated CV
- Proof of relevant experience in the field being applied for
Applications close on 21 January 2022 so there’s no time to delay.
The positions available for 20 interns looking to pursue careers as:
- UX designers
- Graphic Designers
- Software Developers
- 2D & 3D Animators
- Game Designers
- Videographers
- Photographers
- Sound Engineers
- Podcast Producers
- Copywriters
- Content Strategists
- Audio & Visual Effects Editor
More Stories
Hiring A Domestic Worker For the First Time: How The New Minimum Wage Bill Will Affect You
The Eat Out Restaurant Awards Are Back With A Celebrated New Chief Judge
African Women Grab Opportunities Offered by the Gig Economy
La Niña Returns With Wet Weather – Protect Yourself And Your Possessions
GBV Spikes Over The Festive Season – Here’s Where To Get Help
African Cup Of Nations Deserves More Respect – Vieira
Coca-Cola Launches Study Buddy Fund To Support 70 Matriculant’s Across SA
Health Trends For 2022 And Beyond
How a Moroccan Car Club Pushed Tesla to Invest
SRD Grants Can Be Collected For Free At Pick n Pay And Boxer On Public Holidays This December
FEDHASA Welcomes Government’s Announcement Maintaining Level 1
Key Lessons Tourism Learnt In 2021 And How To Translate Them To Recovery In 2022