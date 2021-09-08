Forge Academy Offers Internships To Prepare Young Adults For Employment In 4IR Careers

Forge Academy, South Africa’s first fully inclusive artificial intelligence laboratory, is offering 33 interns the opportunity of a lifetime. Selected interns will grow their digital skillsets and gain valuable experience in the 4IR disciplines of software development, user experience (UX) design, 3D graphics, game design and much more.

The internship programme, which is sponsored by Nokia, will begin with selected applicants completing a four-week evaluation bootcamp. From this bootcamp, a final 33 interns will be chosen to work at Forge Academy for a 12-month period. Each student will have an accredited qualification to assist in securing career opportunities.

Interns will gain practical industry related experience and receive guidance and on-the-job training from well qualified and experienced mentors in each field of study. Once the internship is completed there will be further opportunities for full-time employment with Forge Academy, support for graduates starting their own business ventures and assistance in seeking full-time employment.

“The 4IR is not just an alternative educational stream. Instead, it needs to become the core around which all academic programmes are built to ensure that our learners are future-fit. The 4IR offers opportunities in entrepreneurship and employment for young adults like never seen before. We need to take advantage of these opportunities and empower the next generation of young African citizens to be the future leaders of this revolution,” says Arthur Wade Anderson, CEO of Forge Academy.

Sectors that rely on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) skills and tools include economic development, trade and industry, agriculture, infrastructure, labour, science and technology, higher education, basic education, health and communications.

Any young adult interested in applying for the Forge Academy internship can do so here. Interviews will be conducted by Forge Academy and a Human Resources Manager from Nokia. Applicants need to meet the following criteria:

Be between the ages of 18 – 26

Currently not be employed

Be a South African citizen

Have a Grade 12 certificate

In addition, applicants will need to submit the following documentation:

Certified copy of their ID (not older than 3 months)

Matric certificate

Highest qualifications achieved

Updated CV

Proof of relevant experience in the field being applied for

Applications close on 15 September so there’s no time to delay.

Forge Academy, situated at The Gantry in Gauteng, is a 4IR hub for small businesses and a training centre that offers educational courses to prepare students for careers and work in the global tech sector industries using 4IR instruments like augmented reality, robotics, data science, IoT and digital marketing.

Forge Academy has designed a world-class programme for South African youths that is modelled on Finnish education principles and equipped with cutting-edge Nokia smart technology. Forge Academy prepares students from all walks of life with theoretical, laboratory and on-the-job training for their participation in the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the global digital economy.

Share with your network!