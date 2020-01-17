Forex Trading is on the Rise in Africa

Overall, the African Forex trading market is similar to that of the rest of the world. It is also subject to continuous development, as seemingly more and more people engage in Forex trading – not only in Africa but all over the world. Moreover, it goes without saying that South Africa is the leader of both the retail and online Forex trading market, as it has the highest trading volume. But this also makes the African currency very popular, investors can trade through CFDs or by using JSE currency derivatives. They can also engage in forex spot trading with the help of regulated Forex brokers. Moreover, even if this trading method is not as popular as it used to be, binary options is one of the Forex trading alternatives that African individuals and investors can work with.Source: VENTURES AFRICA

