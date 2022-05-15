Forest Win At Sheffield United In Semi-Final First Leg

Nottingham Forest moved a step closer to the Championship playoff final by earning a 2-1 away win over Sheffield United on Saturday in the first leg of their semi-final.
Jack Colback put Steve Cooper’s team in front in the 10th minute and Brennan Johnson extended the lead in the 71st.
Sheffield United pulled one back in stoppage time through Sander Berge to give them hope for the second leg.
Luton Town held Huddersfield Town to a 1-1 draw on Friday in the other semi-final first leg after Danel Sinani’s early strike was cancelled out by Sonny Bradley.
The second legs will be held on May 16-17, with the winners meeting at Wembley on May 29 for a place in the Premier League.
Fulham and Bournemouth secured automatic promotion to the top flight.
More Stories
Former Australia All-Rounder Symonds Killed In Car Crash
Quadruple Still Possible As Liverpool Edge Chelsea In FA Cup Final
Djokovic Bags 1,000th Career Win To Reach Italian Open Final
Inconsistent Chelsea Need To Emulate Liverpool – Tuchel
Infantino Gets Support For Third Term From Southern Africa
MotoGP To Retire Rossi’s Number 46 At Mugello
McLaren To Take Over Mercedes Formula E Team
Tsitsipas Reaches Italian Open Final With Comeback Win Over Zverev
Djokovic Keeps Top Spot After Edging Past Auger-Aliassime
Salah, De Bruyne Among Nominees For Player Of The Season
Referee’s Decisions Destroyed Game – Arteta
Ronaldo Backs Ten Hag To Deliver At Manchester United