Forest Snatch Draw With Brentford After Jorgensen Own Goal

Reuters/David Klein
6 mins ago 1 min read

An own goal from Brentford defender Mathias Jorgensen in the sixth minute of stoppage time gave Nottingham Forest a share of the spoils in a 2-2 Premier League draw at the City Ground on Saturday (Nov 5).

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya punched away a cross from the right and Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White had his effort blocked before the ball ricocheted off Jorgensen and over the line, with the goal given after a VAR check for offside.

Despite earning a crucial point, Forest remain rooted to the bottom of the table on 10 points from 14 games while Brentford move up to 10th with 16 points.

The hosts deservedly took the lead in the 20th minute when Gibbs-White squeezed past three Brentford defenders and curled home an effort from the edge of the box for his first Forest goal.

Brentford were awarded a spot kick following a lengthy VAR check in the closing minutes of the first half when Yoanne Wissa went down after taking the ball around goalkeeper Dean Henderson, with Bryan Mbeumo coolly converting to level the score.

The visitors went ahead with 15 minutes remaining when Mathias Jensen sent a lofted through ball to Wissa and the forward lobbed Henderson with a cool finish, before Forest escaped with a point in the closing seconds.

Reuters

