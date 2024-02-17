Forest Extend West Ham’s Winless Run As Phillips Sees Red

Taiwo Awoniyi and Callum Hudson-Odoi struck late in each half to earn Nottingham Forest a 2-0 Premier League win over West Ham United who played the last 20 minutes with 10 men after Kalvin Phillips was sent off.

Forest’s first Premier League win since December sent them five points clear of the relegation zone, as West Ham, who remain winless this year, suffered their third loss in a row.

The hosts almost took an early lead when Nuno Tavares found Anthony Elanga in the box, but keeper Alphonse Areola pulled off a reaction save with his foot.

Elanga headed Hudson-Odoi’s cross towards Taiwo Awoniyi 10 minutes later, but he headed straight at Areola.

The keeper came to the visitors’ rescue again Nicolas Dominguez passed to an unmarked Morgan Gibbs-White, but his close-range attempt was blocked by Areola.

Forest broke the deadlock just before halftime as Dominguez’s through ball into the box reached Awoniyi who evaded Nayef Aguerd to send a low shot past Areola.

West Ham were awarded a free kick just outside the box when Antonio was brought down by Neco Williams on the hour mark, but James Ward-Prowse sent it over the bar.

The visitors were down to 10 men in the 71st minute when midfielder Phillips, on loan from Manchester City, picked up two bookings in three minutes after pushing Dominguez and bringing down Gibbs-White.

The second goal arrived four minutes into added time when Hudson-Odoi scored his third goal in three matches with a close- range finish from Williams’ cross.

Forest’s first clean sheet in the league since November lifted them to 15th in the table on 24 points from 25 matches. West Ham remained eighth with 36 points.

Forest next visit fourth-placed Aston Villa and West Ham host Brentford.

Reuters