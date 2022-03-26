Forensics Of Parliament Fire To Take Another Six Weeks

The Hawks say they will need another six weeks to analyse samples taken from the Parliament fire.

An assessment of the structural damage by Public Works will take at least three weeks.

This was revealed in the Cape Town magistrate’s court where sole suspect Zandile Mafe made another appearance.

The court also heard Mafe has been positively identified on video footage recorded at Parliament on the night of the fire.

Forensic investigators say they were only given access to the site last week.

Wading through the rubble and debris is progressing slowly.

But while the state prepares its indictment against Mafe, his lawyer says they are ready for the case to proceed.

